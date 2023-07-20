OVID — “They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky!” The Broadway musical sensation “The Addams Family” is on stage at the South Seneca Middle/High School Auditorium Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
This comedy brings the beloved and bizarre first family of comedy to life, complete with show-stopping musical numbers.
From the creators of the Jersey Boys’ Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa, the frightfully delightful world of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Lurch come to life in this story, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The magnificently morbid family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling them into a night that will change their lives forever.
In a prolific career spanning six decades, Charles Addams created several thousand cartoons, sketches and drawings, many of which were published in The New Yorker. But it was his creation of The Addams Family characters that brought him his greatest acclaim. His unique drawings combined the twisted, macabre and just plain weird with charm, wit and enchantment. They have entertained millions worldwide and served as the inspiration for multiple television series, motion pictures and now, a stage musical.
The Between The Lakes Community Service Players, in partnership with the South Seneca Falcon Players, present “The Addams Family” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
It is directed by Tina Coville-Bauder, with music direction by Charity Gillotti, technical direction by Jared Pratt, and choreography by Chad Eastman. This Finger Lakes production features Jared Pratt as Gomez; Julia Rogers as Morticia; Noelle Gillotti as Wednesday; and Andrea Puls as Grandma, along with Nick Gillotti as Uncle Fester; Corinne Gillotti as Pugsley; and Dan Papperman as Lurch.
Ticket prices are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased from cast members or by emailing for reservations to marciaklue@gmail.com. Tickets may be purchased at the door too.