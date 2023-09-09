Geneva-based Theatre444 will perform the pilot regional premiere of a new musical, “Alice by Heart,” during the Rochester Fringe Festival that begins Tuesday and continues through Sept. 23.
All performances will take place at the JCC Center Stage, Hart Theatre at 1200 Edgewood Ave. in Rochester. Performances will be 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18, 9 p.m. Sept 22, and 4:30 p.m. Sept 23. Tickets are on sale at rochesterfringe.com, where more information is available.
Acclaimed as “Consistently Thrilling” by Theatremania and “A Fantastical, Magical, Mystery Tour” by the New York Times, the show is recommended people 13 and older.
From Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of “Spring Awakening,” and co-written by Jessie Nelson (“Waitress”), “Alice by Heart” is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Madcap Adventures in Wonderland.
In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. As they travel through the tale, “Alice by Heart” explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world-premiere musical encourages us to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest times.
“I never would have believed that we would book a show this exciting for the Rochester Fringe Festival,” said Pam Rapoza, artistic director of Theatre444. “We are thrilled and honored to bring this beautiful story to new audiences.”
The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.