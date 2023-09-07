All are invited to the third annual Celebrate Cascade from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Cascade Falls and Pavilion at the heart of the Keuka Outlet Trail.
Based on the first two years of the event, more than 200 people will gather to celebrate the gorge and waterfalls that are now fully available for the public to see and enjoy. The event is free, will occur rain or shine, and is about a half-mile east of the intersection of Ridge and Outlet roads between Penn Yan and Dresden.
Live music will be provided by St. Vith and The Soul Section. In addition to the usual lawn games like cornhole and bocce, Friends of the Outlet are inviting fellow non-profit organizations to share their information about the essential work each organization does to make the community a special place.
Cascade celebrants will enjoy an assortment of local vendors, including Climbing Bines, Lake Drum Brewery, Laurentide Beer Co., Anthony Road Wine Co., Scout Vineyards, Lake Life Catering, LaMonarka food truck, and Seneca Farms ice cream.
Another new opportunity this year will be the Mill to Mill 5K or 10K Races sponsored by Willow Running. Under their banner of “Where Run and Fun become ONE,” the group has organized several other races along the trail — but this one is particularly focused on the beloved mills of the Keuka Outlet Trail. Advance online registration is encouraged at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/PennYan/MilltoMill5K10KKeukaOutletTrail.
Both the 10K and 5K begin at Cascade Falls at 10:45 a.m and 11 a.m. respectively, and return to Cascade Falls.
“We are very excited about the next big event on the Keuka Outlet Trail,” said Keith Prather, president of the FOTO board of directors. “Celebrate Cascade brings our whole community together in a place that is unique and very special to our region of the Finger Lakes — historically, geologically and environmentally. And this year, by introducing a range of different not-for-profit organizations to the event, we are also celebrating the incredible network of amazing community resources.”
Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Keuka Outlet Trail, and special events like Celebrate Cascade depend on them. Consider signing up by contacting Carol Worth at carolworth280@gmail.com.
For further information go to www.keukaoutlettrail.org/ or contact Donna Rae Sutherland at drae@keukaoutlettrail.org.
Lyons National Bank, The Moorings on Keuka, Shoreline Rentals, and Lattimore Physical Therapy are the sponsors that make the event possible.