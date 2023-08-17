OVID — A Friends of the Three Bears crowd favorite, Whistlin’ Dyl, will be performing from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Three Bears Park, 7175 Main St.
Performing with the backup band Spice Rack, the concert will feature original songs that are on Whistlin’ Dyl’s most recent recording, “Salt Sugar Whiskey” — it’s available online — as well as classics from years ago.
The music has been described as folk country rock and alternatively as hillbilly soul music and heartfelt ballads. However it is interpreted, be sure to take a comfortable chair, your dancing shoes, and your love of Finger Lakes music at its best.