SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery offers “Hidden Images” this Saturday and “Pochoir” Aug. 19, both instructed by Roberta Nelson. The workshops are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Artworks Gallery, 109 Fall St.
“During my classes, many ask for something new and different,” Nelson said. “I decided to provide these fun and creative workshops.”
The “Hidden Images” workshop will have participants place hidden images — animals, figures, faces, etc. — within landscapes, still life, florals, seascapes, or other genre to create interesting compositions. Any dry medium or combinations of them can be used to create the drawing. Participants need to bring a regular pencil, eraser, any other dry medium (pastels, drawing pencils, colored pencils, or fine felt tipped pens), and paper to be used.
The “Pochoir” workshop is explained by Nelson: “Pochoir painting is a French technique used to incorporate acrylic painting and stenciling.” In this workshop, the painting is limited to 3-6 colors, and each has its own plastic sheet which is a stencil or mask. The objects are broken down into their respective colors and then all of the objects in the same color are traced onto one sheet. The shapes are then cut out of the plastic sheet to create the stencil or they can be used as masks. One stencil at a time, working from the bottom or background color to the top or front color, is placed on a canvas board and painted with sponges or brushes.
Participants need to bring acrylic paints, sponges, brushes, a 9-by-12 canvas board, palette, cutting board, double-sided removable tape, exacto knife, water container, paper towels, pencil and an eraser. Plastic sheets for the stencils, tracing paper, and acrylic painting sheets for those who rather use them than canvas boards will be provided.
The cost for both workshops is $40. Registration is required. Contact Nelson at 315-549-8323 or email rnelson33@rochester.rr.com.