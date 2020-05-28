WATERLOO — Tops Friendly Markets has promoted Scott Becker of Lyons to store manager of its location in Waterloo.
Becker, who was most recently the assistant store manager for the Tops in Baldwinsville, began his career in the grocery industry back in 2007 when he began as a produce clerk for an independent retailer. There he held several positions including produce manager, grocery manager, assistant store manager and store manager. He joined the Tops team in 2016 as an operations manager at the Tops in Hannibal.
