A couple of weeks ago a “Bigger Picture” column touched on the topic of being quarantined and how the isolation might provide time for creative pursuits.
I put the call out for readers, or anyone they know, to submit photos of whatever they were working on. Young or old, professional or amateur, it didn’t matter. Nor was it restricted to two-dimensional art like painting and drawing. I was hoping for bakers, sculptors, crafters or whoever to participate.
I am happy to say there was a tremendous response.
Truth be told, I’m not surprised. A few weeks earlier I did a column on the difficulty farmworkers were having, including the inability to get face masks. Readers answered that call and made close to 1,000 handmade masks that have now been delivered. Karen Rothfuss of Waterloo alone continues to make masks, now totaling in the hundreds. There are just too many other names to mention but thank you to all.
Featured on page 10A of today’s paper are some of the art submissions. As much as I wish all the work could be published, there were just too many. But I can say that all of the creations can be found at an online gallery on the Finger Lakes Times website — www.fltimes.com.
Some people provided some back story with their submissions. The accompanying photo is a painting by Judy White-Wunder of Canandaigua. She says: “I’m 79 years old and decided to start painting again after nearly 40 years. It’s a garden in Northern New York showing white birch trees damaged by a storm last winter but came back for summer. I call my painting ‘Bent but not Broken.’ I think it gives us a message for this time.”
A ton of late submissions came from people who have been participating in The Artist’s Lounge’s livestreaming of workshops run by Dale and Jessica Pemberton. The Seneca Falls-based business is online Monday-Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
Turns out Debra Carter from Phoenix, Arizona has been participating, and she sent me some of her work.
She says: “When this COVID Virus reared its ugly head, the painting studio I attend here in Phoenix, Arizona had to close down. I usually paint four to six nights a month. I didn’t realize how much I missed it until I found out about The Artist’s Lounge.”
Locally, Katie Madia provided work made by her 5-year-old daughter Addy. Mom says that she is obsessed with everything art. She is always creating and gives her completed work to family members. They now refer to her collection as her “quarantine art.”
Thank you to all the artists. In this time that we all are adjusting to, creating art, for some, might serve as a fine way to maintain and find balance with your mental health through a difficult situation.