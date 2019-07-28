Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.