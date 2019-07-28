PITTSFORD — Rich Eisen famously said, “punters are people too.” He couldn’t be more right, and last year the Bills struggled in the punting game as they had three different guys punt for them.
Second-year man Corey Bojorquez started the first eight games for Buffalo last year before ending his season with a shoulder injury.
He booted away 45 punts for 2,028 yards and an average of 45.07. This year he hopes to have a leg up over Cory Carter, who saw his bid cut short last preseason with an ACL injury.
“It’s been fun,” Bojorquez said of his first official camp with the Bills. “Last year I was in New England and we didn’t travel, we stayed in Foxborough. So this has been a cool experience to get away from everything for a couple of weeks and just focus everything on football.”
Special teams was emphasized early on in Saturday morning’s practice at Polisseni Track and Field on the campus of St. John Fisher College.
Both Bojorquez and Carter got plenty of reps launching the pigskin into the blue skies. Both seemed to hit very good balls as well as shanking a few, making for some interesting competition at the position.
“Honestly we’re just trying to get better each day,” Bojorquez added. “Yeah it’s a competition but at the same time we’re both just trying to help each other get better. At the end of the day it’s not our decision who gets the job, we’re just going to go out on the field and do what we can.”
Bojorquez was originally picked up by the New England Patriots as a undrafted free agent out of the University of New Mexico.
In other training camp action:
Second-year quarterback Josh Allen seems to have a new favorite target to stretch the field, 5-foot-11 receiver John Brown. On several occasions Allen connected with Brown on a go route — where Brown had to reach out to haul it in. Every time he caught it, fans threw out a big cheer.
Running back LeSean McCoy was suited up for practice but saw most of his time spent on the sideline getting his lower body stretched out. Ageless wonder Frank Gore saw plenty of reps in the backfield.
