In this photo from the Feb. 5 matchup, Geneva junior Brian Whitley (3 center) brings down a rebound between Waterloo senior center Quincey Trickler (54) and junior guard Nolan Slywka (3).

The high school basketball postseason has arrived and the hunt for Section V titles is on for all schools.

On the boys side in Class B1, an all-time next-door neighbor rivalry is reignited in the first round.

The No. 10-seed Waterloo Indians (6-14) travel down Routes 5&20 to Geneva to take on the No. 7-seed Panthers (9-11) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game advances to play on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Newark High School against the 2-seeded Newark Reds (14-6).

Tickets for all students, parents, seniors and fans are $5. All students 6 years old through middle school must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Section V is reminding everyone that participants, staff, officials and spectators must comply with the mask mandate for this event and allow student-athletes the opportunity to compete at the championship level.

PREVIEW

The Geneva Panthers won both matchups in the regular season with a 73-62 win on Jan. 24 and a 69-61 victory on Feb. 5.

It’s been an up-and-down year for the Panthers, who finished fifth in the Finger Lakes East. They have been unable to string more than two wins together. They are 3-4 in the month of February and closed out their regular season with a non-league victory over Douglass High School, 74-69, on Senior Night.

Waterloo goes into the first round of sectional play winless since Jan. 27 when the Indians defeated Penn Yan in a league contest. The key for Waterloo will be keeping Geneva under 50 points. In all their wins but one, the Indians have held their opponents to under 50 points.

