OVID — Dundee/Bradford senior guard Logan Salvatore broke the Dundee school record for the most points scored in a single game during their big 86-51 victory over South Seneca on Saturday afternoon.
Salvatore scored 49 points on Saturday breaking John Ballard’s previous record of 46 points.
Salvatore came close to breaking Ballard’s record earlier this season when he scored 45 points against Naples back on Jan. 11.
The win helped Dundee Bradford (12-4, 10-2) jump into first place in the Finger Lakes West standings after Harley/Allendale-Columbia was able to beat Bloomfield on Saturday.
The BraveScots will be back in action on Tuesday when they play in Bradford against Romulus at 6 p.m.
South Seneca (2-14, 1-11) plays tonight when they travel to play Bloomfield at 7:30 pm.