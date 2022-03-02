Section V released a statement on Monday afternoon pertaining to ticket sales for the boys basketball championship matches and as well as the regional matches to follow.
Section V will be utilizing digital ticketing exclusively for the boys basketball finals and the games played to determine who will represent Section V at regionals in Section VI.
There will be NO on-site tickets to purchase, and all digital tickets will be pre-sale only. Section V will ensure that each program involved in the championship games have first priority for pre-sale tickets.
About 24 hours prior to any championship game, any unsold tickets will be made available to the general public to purchase digital tickets. Section V looks forward to providing student athletes the opportunity to play for a championship in the presence of all their friends, families, and communities. All championship games will be live streamed and available to all for viewing at no cost.