WOLCOTT — As the winter bowling season heads toward sectionals, bowlers get a chance to polish some of their skills and weaknesses in preparation.
Parker Miller of Clyde-Savannah exhibited his elite skill as the regular season winds down. On Tuesday night bowling against Red Creek at Park View Lanes, the eighth grader simply couldn’t miss and helped his team defeat Red Creek 5-0.
Miller set a personal record for highest single game and series against Red Creek, bowling a near-perfect 299 in his first game, followed by a 205 and 245 for a staggering series score of 749.
Miller had previously bowled a perfect game, but it came in tryouts last year when he was in seventh grade. Tuesday night’s one-pin-short-of-perfection performance was his best in competition yet.
Given the young pin basher’s skill, it is hard to imagine he won’t achieve perfection sometime soon.
Clyde-Savannah’s record improved to 39½-5½ as they sit firmly in second place in the Wayne County League standings. Sodus/Williamson won their match 5-0 against North Rose-Wolcott and remain five games ahead of the Golden Eagles.