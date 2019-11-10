WEBSTER — No. 2 Midlakes boys volleyball (15-7) rolled over World of Inquiry in the Class B2 Section V tournament earlier this week.
Their semifinal opponent was far more formidable as the No. 3 North Rose-Wolcott looked to pull off an upset at Webster Schroeder High School on Saturday afternoon.
The Screaming Eagles demonstrated that what looks even on paper may not be the case in real life as they swept the Cougars off the court with a three-set sweep.
It was the third time this year that the two teams met and the result was the same as the first two regular season matchups. Midlakes overpowered the Cougars in all three matches and won in three sets for the third time in 2019.
The scores for each game were 25-11, 25-13 and 25-20. Midlakes’ setter Isaiah Delgado continued his strong sectional play with 31 assists and three digs. Alongside him with a big game was Matt Crouch, who had nine kills while Sam Day chipped in seven kills.
The Screaming Eagles look strong and have plenty of momentum heading into the championship match which will be hosted by Webster Schroeder High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m.