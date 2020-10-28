GENEVA — Third Ward Councilor Jan Regan will hold a Town Hall-style meeting for her ward on Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road.
The meeting will be held inside in the game room. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.
“With final votes on the 2021 city budget and the Police Accountability Board coming up, there is a lot on the minds of Genevans these days,” Regan said. “We will keep the agenda to the interests of those who attend, but I anticipate these two subjects to be central to our discussions.”
This is the third Town Hall Regan has hosted for constituents in her ward. For more information, she can be contacted at jregan@geneva.ny.us.