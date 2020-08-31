4-H Camp Bristol Hills has been awarded $13,530 from Cornell Cooperative Extension Administration to expand and further develop the Workforce Competency Model.
This model, originally developed by Camp Director Jessica Middleton nearly a decade ago, has become a driving force for the camp’s approach to staff recruitment, training, performance review, and future professional development.
At its core, the Workforce Competency Model illustrates how employment within the camp program can help staff to gain skills that will benefit them regardless of their ultimate career path. The Model identifies the skills of staff at various levels of employment, helping staff to chart a course of employment that will allow them to make the most of their time at camp, while continuing to progress toward their long-term career goals. Cooperative Extension Administration has long been supportive of the model.
New York State 4-H Camping Specialist Shawn Tiede stated that “this was the right project at the right time. Given that camps across the state have closed for this summer, Camp Director’s heading into 2021 will be looking at unprecedented numbers of first year staff who will need structured staff training opportunities.”
Additionally, the staff at 4-H Camp Bristol Hills have the capacity to address the need due to the fact that they, too, have closed their doors for this summer.
The funding will be used to develop a written Implementation Guide, and a companion training program where Middleton will work with leadership staff from each of the New York State 4-H Camp programs, to help them to use and modify the Workforce Competency Model at their own camp sites. The Camp has hopes to take feedback from this Guide and training program and make revisions before publishing the Guide on a national level.
4-H Camp Bristol Hills is owned and operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, licensed by the state Department of Health, accredited by the American Camp Association, and a member of the New York State 4-H Camping program. As a network, the NYS 4-H Camping programs serve over 10,000 campers and employ over 450 seasonal staff each summer.
For additional information on the Workforce Competency Model, contact Camp Manager Jim Hooper at jah249@cornell.edu or (585) 394-3977 ext 407.