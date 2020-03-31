SENECA FALLS — The 41st Annual American Cancer Society Golf Tournament will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at the Seneca Falls Country Club, 2790 Route 89.
Teams will consist of four players, $80 per golfer. This includes 18 holes with golf cart, lunch, dinner and a tournament gift. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with tee-off at 10:30 a.m. The winning team will take home the Bob Rosenkrans memorial trophy.
Proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
To register, email marketing@mygenbank.com with the names and contact information of your team members. To be a sponsor, contact marketing@mygenbank.com.
Info: mygenbank.com/acs-golf/.