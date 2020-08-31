AAA Western and Central New York will offer virtual classes for the five-hour pre-licensing course required in New York state to obtain a driver’s license.
AAA Driver Training was one of the first local driving schools to offer the course virtually, guided by a trained instructor. With video technology, AAA instructors are able to lead the class, share images and videos, and even answer questions from students. Unlike an online defensive driving class that can be completed at your leisure with no instructor, the virtual option has an instructor and is offered at a specific time like a classroom lesson.
AAA has regularly scheduled virtual classes. With hundreds of students registered through AAA who were waiting for the five-hour course, it will take some time to get through the backlog. However, new registrations are being accepted for future classes at AAA.com/DriverTraining.
Other self-paced online options include defensive driving, which qualifies the driver for an insurance reduction. The self-paced online portion of AAA License To Learn program is also available and provides young drivers with a good foundation before they become licensed. Call AAA to register in advance at (800) 836-2582, option 2.
There are two options for the LTL program:
Complete the online new driver component only
Complete the entire class bundle: the online new driver component, online defensive driving, the five-hour course and 10 in-car driving lessons.
AAA in-car driving lessons and driver evaluations have resumed with proper car cleaning after each lesson, good hygiene, social distancing and safety protocols in place. New students will be placed on a wait list that could take several days or weeks in high demand areas.
Students who need more information can enroll in online courses or call (800) 836-2582 for more information. Once classroom instruction can resume, AAA will also offer the five-hour course in-person with safety guidelines.
