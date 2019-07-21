Three AARP driver safety classes will be offered in the coming weeks.
• 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, July 29 and 31 at the Seneca Town Hall, 3675 Flint Road, Stanley
• 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 5 and 7 at Friendly Village Mobile Home Park, 4052 Route 96, Manchester
• 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 19 and 21 at the Geneva Community Center on Carter Road, Geneva
All classes will be taught by Roy Rolland.
Upon successful completion of the class, up to 10 percent reduction on automobile insurance may be available from the insurance company.
For more information or to register for the classes, call Rolland and leave a message at (315) 789-9933.
