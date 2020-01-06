GENEVA — Ability Partners Foundation will host its annual winter gala and auction in the Finger Lakes on Feb. 7 at Belhurst.
All proceeds benefit Ability Partners Foundation in support of the programs and services offered through CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation.
Joe Lomonaco, co-host of the 5 O’clock News Hour on News Radio WHAM 1180, is the auctioneer.
The gala, presented by Five Star Bank, will include live and silent auctions, a cork pull, and a cash appeal. The festivities will also feature a cake auction which will showcase impressively decorated and decadent cakes from the exclusive sponsor, Club 86 — Bagels and Cakes.
This year’s Humanitarian Award will be presented to Nicholas P. Massa, president and CEO of Massa Construction. Massa has been a supporter of Happiness House for over 17 years. The “Happiness is Helping” Humanitarian Award was created to recognize an outstanding individual who dedicates their time to advocate for people with disabilities and disadvantages, and whose accomplishments are consistent with the mission and vision of CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation.
Aaron Backhaus, defensive coordinator of Hobart College Football, is the recipient of this year’s Volunteer of the Year award. Backhaus has been with Hobart College football for the past 15 years, and finished his second year as the defensive coordinator. This award is presented to an individual who has provided extraordinary service to all three agencies.
Six board members who have dedicated their time to the success of the agencies will also be recognized for their years of service, including: Eileen Gage, Charles Graham, Dr. Martha Mock, Joyce Weir, Jeff Baker, and John Horvath.
Russell Cunningham, a Rochester Rehabilitation Drive On Program participant, will join in the gala’s festivities to share his remarkable and inspirational story.
This event is supported by founding sponsor Belhurst Castle; underwriter sponsor Five Star Bank; major sponsors Lyons National Bank, Massa Construction and Victor Excavating and Landscaping; corporate sponsors Guardian Industries and Nationwide Retirement Solutions – Dan Cavaretta; table sponsor Brian and Kelly Meath; and patron sponsors Al Sigl Community of Agencies, UR Medicine Thompson Health, and Virtual Office Ware Healthcare Solutions.
Tickets are $125 per person and are still available on a limited, first-come, first-paid basis. Call Amy Miller at (585) 412-9040 ext. 1324 for more information.