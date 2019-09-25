PITTSFORD — Ability Partners Foundation is hosting its annual Evening of the Stars Gala on Sept. 27 at Locust Hill Country Club.
All proceeds benefit Ability Partners Foundation in support of the programs and services at CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation. The Lilliputian Foundation is the presenting sponsor.
Joe Lomonaco, co-host of the 5 O’clock News Hour on News Radio WHAM 1180, is the auctioneer, with Patrice Walsh serving as moderator of ceremonies. The evening will feature a silent auction, cash call and a wine cork pull. A cake auction will be featured this year, through exclusive sponsor, Shell’s Sweets.
Dee Mosteller and Henry Simon (The Lilliputian Foundation) are being presented with this year’s Humanitarian of the Year Award.
The Volunteer of the Year Award is being presented to Joseph D. Morelle Jr., senior project estimator at LeChase Construction. He has been a volunteer for the Run for Fun Event and WalkAbout for several years.
Daniel Cavaretta – Nationwide Retirement Solutions will be the recipient of the Community Partner of the Year award for his ongoing support to all three agencies: CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation through sponsorships and in-kind donations.
The Harold C. Augustin Founders Award will be presented to the Brian Meath, who has been a great supporter of CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation for many years.
Elsa Steo is receiving the Outstanding Board Member of the Year Award. Steo volunteers her time and expertise on various Committees within the agencies. Her talents as a seasoned business executive, university professor, and caring, compassionate community leader are of great value to the Board, the agencies, and the individuals served.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased by contacting Amy Miller at amiller@happinesshouse.org.