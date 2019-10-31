ROCHESTER — Ability Partners Foundation recently hosted its annual Evening of Stars Gala at Locust Hill Country Club.
Proceeds benefit the foundation in support of the programs and services at CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation.
Joe Lomonaco, of NewsRadio WHAM 1180, served as the auctioneer.
The evening featured a silent auction, cash appeal, a wine cork pull and a cake auction.
Dee Mosteller and Henry Simon, of The Lilliputian Foundation, were this year’s Humanitarians of the Year.
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Joseph D. Morelle Jr. He has been a volunteer for the 5K Run for Fun / 1M Walk for Wellness event and WalkAbout for several years. A lifelong resident of Irondequoit, he represents the Monroe County Legislature’s 17th Legislative District.
Elsa Steo received the Outstanding Board Member of the Year award. She has served as the board chair.
Daniel Cavaretta – Nationwide Retirement Solutions received the Community Partner of the Year award.
Brian Meath received the Harold C. Augustin Founders Award.