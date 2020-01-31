GENEVA — The Geneva Salvation Army Advisory Board appointed Santa Abraham to its board at the November advisory board meeting and Michael Passalacqua was appointed during the January meeting.
Abraham is an IT project manager contractor for Cigna Insurance and Passalacqua is the chief of police for the city of Geneva.
“After learning more about the good the Salvation Army does for the Geneva Community, I wanted to be involved,” said Abraham. “I was amazed that this small organization in Geneva provides daily social services and food pantry assistance, homework assistance to students in the Geneva City School District, among other programs and services.”
Passalacqua shared the same sentiments, saying “The Geneva Salvation Army is a great asset to the Geneva community. They provide emergency assistance to those in need in the form of rental, utility and prescription assistance. I particularly like participating in collecting toys during the Christmas season.”
Abraham is also a member of the Geneva Public Library and Finger Lakes Community College Board of Trustees and volunteers for the Smith Opera House and Geneva Reads. She lives in Geneva with her husband Matthew who is a kindergarten teacher for the Geneva City School District.
Passalacqua was appointed chief of the City of Geneva Police Department in July 2018 after being with the department for 15 years. He coaches Waterloo Youth T-Ball, is a Kiwanian, and on the Board of the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center. He and his wife Jessica live in Geneva with their three small children.
The Salvation Army of Geneva is meeting human needs across Geneva and surrounding towns without discrimination. It works to alleviate poverty, cure hunger, equip families, and teach kids. The Salvation Army of Geneva is at 41 North St. For more information, contact Captains Luis & Nydia Martínez at (315) 789-1055 or visit facebook.com/SalvationArmyGeneva/.