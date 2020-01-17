CANANDAIGUA — The Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes will host several events and activities in January in support of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Human trafficking is a world-wide problem and includes forced labor, domestic servitude and commercial sex trafficking. To raise awareness of Human Trafficking, the CACFL has created information cards and blue ribbons. (Blue is the color of Human Trafficking Awareness.) The cards and ribbons are available at medical offices, schools, libraries and recreation centers across Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties as well as the agency’s main office, 482 N. Main St.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Center, in partnership with #StampItOut, Ontario County Safe Harbours and Unlock Your Voice, Seneca County Human Trafficking Project, also will host a public screening of “I Am Jane Doe” from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St. The documentary chronicles the epic battle that several American mothers waged on behalf of their middle-school daughters, victims of sex trafficking on Backpage.com, a classified advertising website. The unrated, 99-minute film is suitable for those 15 and older. There will be time for discussion following the film.
For more information, contact the Center at (585) 394-2573 or visit cacfingerlakes.org.