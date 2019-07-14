ROCHESTER — The Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region recently hosted its annual Meeting of the Minds conference.
More than 240 community members and healthcare professionals attended the event at Temple B’rith Kodesh in Rochester and more than 40 people watched it live at Hilton Garden Inn in Corning.
Keynote speaker Elizabeth Guerrero-Berroa, assistant professor at Lehman College, shared the findings of three research studies she conducted on the neuropsychological, clinical and biological risk factors for age-related cognitive decline in elderly minority populations.
Meg Boyce, vice president of programs and services at the Alzheimer’s Association, Hudson Valley chapter, shared environmental safety strategies that families affected by Alzheimer’s or another dementia can implement in their homes.
Carol Podgorski, associated professor at the School of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Rochester, talked about communication techniques that family caregivers can adopt to interact with their loved ones who live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
Teresa Galbier, president/CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes region, presented the Kathleen Powers Award for Excellence to Pat Thompson, a volunteer caregiver at Lifetime Home Healthcare and Hospice.
Thompson has provided comfort and support to terminally ill people with dementia and their families since 1986.
For details, visit www.alz.org/rochesterny or call (800) 272-3900.
