ROCHESTER – Eugenia Zukerman, world-renowned flutist and author, will share her story of coping with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, read from her memoir and give a brief flute performance Monday at Monroe Community Hospital, 435 E. Henrietta Road.
Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter, and Writers & Books, the event is open to people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and their care partners.
Registration will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by an overview of the association’s programs and services. Zukerman’s presentation will be at 11 a.m.
A buffet lunch will be from 12:15 to 1 p.m.
Seating is limited to 100.
To register, call (800) 272-3900.