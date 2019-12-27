CANANDAIGUA — The results of the American Heart Association 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced recently and for the second year in a row, UR Medicine Thompson Health achieved Gold-level recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace.
“As an employer, the health of our associates is a top priority. We have a wide range of programs in place to help everyone achieve their goals when it comes to a healthy lifestyle, and receiving this recognition from the American Heart Association once again affirms the fact that our programs are proving effective,” said Vice President of Associate Services and Wellness Jennifer DeVault, who noted that earlier this year, Thompson won its fifth Wealth of Health Award — also in recognition of workplace wellness — from the Rochester Business Journal and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.
The American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index measures the extent to which a company has implemented a number of evidence-based best practices designed to engage employees and promote a healthier, more productive workforce. The index calculates an average heart health score for employees of participating companies that securely submit aggregate health data, and companies recognized at the Gold level have achieved an index score of 175 out of a maximum of 217 points. Thompson’s score this year was 194.
Thompson has a 17-member Associate Wellness Committee overseeing a number of initiatives supporting healthy lifestyles. These include rewards for participating in biometric screening, free use of an on-site fitness center, healthy options in both the hospital cafeteria and in vending machines, and a Thompson in Motion group that participates in charity fitness events and also hosts hikes, kayak outings, family ice-skating events and more.
Insurance data, weight loss and human resources audits are among the monitoring tools Thompson uses and according to the latest data, 80 percent of the organization’s more than 1,700 associates are considered at low cardiovascular risk. In addition, only an estimated 9 percent of Thompson associates smoke, compared to 14 percent of the general population.