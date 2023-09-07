CANANDAIGUA — Tickets are on sale for Amy Lynn and the Honey Men’s 7:30 p.m. performance at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center Sept. 16.
Mezzanine tickets are $40, while orchestra seats cost $30.
The band covers such artists as Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Mariah Carey, and Aretha Franklin. They feature a ’60s soul, rock and blues sounds marked by Lynn’s powerful vocals and infectious horn licks led by Canandaigua native Alex Hamlin.
Tickets can be purchased at the Fort Hill PAC box office at 20 Fort Hill Ave., which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, by calling 585-412-6043, or by emailing info@fhpac.org.