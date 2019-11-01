WILLIAMSON — The Wayne County Antique Dealers Association will host the 41st annual Fall Antique Show and Sale Nov. 2 and 3 at Williamson High School, Route 21 South.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Fifty-five dealers are expected.
Admission costs $4 per person or $3 with a show card or ad.
H. Price Prazar, a certified appraiser, will conduct verbal appraisals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 per item; no rugs or guns will be appraised.
Proceeds will benefit Wayne County historical societies and the Williamson High School junior class.
Lunch and refreshments will be available.
For details, visit www.wcada.com.