WILLIAMSON — The Wayne County Antique Dealers Association will host the 41st annual Fall Antique Show and Sale Nov. 2 and 3 at Williamson High School, Route 21 South.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fifty-five dealers are expected.

Admission costs $4 per person or $3 with a show card or ad.

H. Price Prazar, a certified appraiser, will conduct verbal appraisals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 per item; no rugs or guns will be appraised.

Proceeds will benefit Wayne County historical societies and the Williamson High School junior class.

Lunch and refreshments will be available.

For details, visit www.wcada.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...