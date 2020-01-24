GENEVA — A Roundtable of Antiques and Books will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St.
The program is presented by the Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes.
The public is invited to take an antique or vintage object of interest to share or to find more information. The objects can be of any kind — books, prints, glassware, china, photographs, jewelry, household items, and more.
The program is free. Refreshments will be served.
Panelists include Marj Viertel, an Antiques Club member and retired antiques dealer; Bethany Haswell of Stomping Grounds, an eclectic bookshop with art, framing and gifts in Geneva; and Jennifer and Derrick Carlson, former owners of an antiques shop on Exchange Street in Geneva who now sell mostly through eBay.