GENEVA — Lake to Lake Women — formerly the Geneva Business and Professional Women’s Club — is accepting applications for the Region VII Career Advancement Award.
The award goes to women returning to business or a professional field that requires additional education and need financial assistance. Awards are made on the basis of business or professional potentiality, scholarship, community involvement and financial need.
Applicants must be high school graduates with one year of work experience or community involvement and pursuing a training program or an undergraduate degree. Previous applicants for the award may reapply if they still meet the criteria.
Applications are available from Nancy Taylor who can be reached at (315) 789-2899. Completed applications must be returned by March 29.