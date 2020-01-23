LYONS — People can apply for 2020 census jobs in person from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays until the end of February at the Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St.
A Census Bureau representative will help people apply.
The pay rate is $18 an hour, 58 cents a mile reimbursement, paid training, flexible hours and weekly pay. Census results are very important and used to determine your representation in Congress, and they help inform how billions of dollars are distributed for hospitals, schools, roads, and more.
Park in the back, accessible from Phelps Street near the town hall.
For more information, go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/job-details.html.