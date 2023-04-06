NEWARK — The town of Arcadia Democrats are hosting an informal meet-and-greet from 7-9 p.m. April 10 at Runaway Blue Brewing Co., 102 S. Main St.
“We hope that you can join us for a couple of hours of good conversation, food and drink,” said the Wayne County Democratic Committee and the Arcadia Democratic Committee, co-sponsors of the event.
The committees are providing the snacks and non-alcoholic beverages; the bar will be open too.
“As we head into local elections this year, we are eager to engage more Democrats as well as independent voters,” the committees said. “We hope you have opinions and ideas to share, issues to discuss and possibly assistance to offer.”
RSVPs are encouraged. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3zxwIjx.
For more information on the Arcadia Democrats, go to facebook.com/arcadiagrassrootsdems.