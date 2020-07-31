NEWARK — The 2020 Newark High School “Arcadian” yearbook was dedicated to NHS math teacher Lori Reed.
Reed teaches AP Statistics, Gemini Pre-Calculus through FLCC and alternative school mat. She has taught “every single math course” the high school has offered during her 35 years of teaching.
She received her copy of the yearbook June 12, not long before members of the senior class received theirs in gift boxes before an evening “parade” through Newark.
Reed, who lives in Fairport, earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education and her master’s degree in computer education from Nazareth College.
She has taught at NHS for her entire teaching career.
To view a view of the moment when Jackie Miller, NHS Library Media Specialist, who teaches the marketing and publications class that produces the yearbook, told Reed that she was this year’s choice for the yearbook dedication at youtube.com/watch?v=7-gXIuVa6Qs&feature=youtu.be.