NEWARK — Newark Middle School Principal Teresa Prinzi has a new secretary.
She’s Mandy Armstrong of Lyons who has lots of secretarial experience including working in that capacity for many years in various Wayne County departments and working for a time as an administrative assistant for former state Sen. Michael Nozzolio.
“This is the first school I’ve worked in and I like being around kids,’’ she said Aug. 1, her fourth day on her new job. “I did a lot of volunteer work and fundraising when my children attended St. Michael’s School in Newark and I enjoyed it. I’m excited to see what happens when the kids get here in September.”
She filled the vacancy created by Laura Crumb’s departure. Crumb now works in the Newark Central School District Office as an accounts payable clerk, replacing Linda Bray who is now the district’s part-time internal claims auditor.
“Mandy brings a wealth of experience and organizational skills to this position,” said Prinzi. “She has hit the ground running as we are busy preparing for the start of the year. We are very excited to have her join our Middle School team.”
