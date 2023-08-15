GENEVA — Geneva Area NAACP will be sponsoring its 22nd Annual Free School Supplies Giveaway on Aug. 19 on Lewis Street in the Geneva Housing Authority’s parking lot from 10 a.m. until noon.
The only requirement to receive the much-needed supplies is that parents and children must go together.
This year the organization also wants to thank their new supporters and volunteers for their help in making it a successful operation.
If anyone wants to donate or volunteer simply go to the site at 9 a.m. Any cash donation of over $50 is tax deductible. Make checks payable to FLACE Area Back to School. Mail to: Geneva NAACP, P.O. Box 222, Geneva, New York 14456
For further information call Lucile Mallard at 315-759-3885.