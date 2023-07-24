CANANDAIGUA — Arc Ontario celebrates 30-plus years of its annual Cruisin’ for a Cause signature event fundraiser at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park.
The event will benefit the agency’s growing menu of innovative programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or other challenges in Ontario County.
Guests will enjoy complimentary beverages, the picturesque grounds of Sonnenberg, the tastes of summer, featured live auction items, a lively dance party, and many other ways to support The Arc Ontario’s growing menu of innovative programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities or other challenges.
Dress is summer casual.
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at http://www.ontarioarcevents.org/cruisin. Cruisin’ for a Cause is made possible through the support of many generous community partners.
To learn more about donating to the auctions, or to inquire about sponsorship and vendor opportunities, contact Eden Thomas, Special Events Coordinator at 585-919-2106 or ethomas@thearcontario.org, or Michele Wistner, Director of Development at 585-919-2156 or mwistner@thearcontario.org.