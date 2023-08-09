AUBURN — Everyone who grew up in Auburn before the 1980s likely has a memory of professor Walter Long, the founding director of the Cayuga Museum of History and Art. Whether you were one of his art students, a museum visitor, or even if you just managed to run across his path every now and then, the consistent consensus is that the man provided for great stories.
The chance to share favorite memories will happen Aug. 17 at the Carriage House Theater when Tim Long discusses his book, "Walter Kinsella Long, Renaissance Man and Citizen of Auburn." The newly published biography of his father is an accounting of the life and artistic endeavors of Walter Long, and why he is deserving of the label “Renaissance Man.”
The book talk and storytelling event will start at 7 p.m., and it's free and open to the public. Books are available to purchase at the Cayuga Museum, as well as the event. Participants are invited to share their favorite Walter Long stories, which will be recorded and saved as part of the museum’s oral history collection.
Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at cayugamuseum.org/walter-long-book-talk/. Or, make a reservation by contacting the Cayuga Museum at 315-253-8051.
The Carriage House Theater is at 203 Genesee St. (rear) in Auburn. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the theater on Orchard Avenue or in the immediate neighborhood. Accessible parking spots are available directly in front of the theater.