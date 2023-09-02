WATERLOO — Local residents who would like to learn more about how Medicare works are encouraged to attend an educational meeting at the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the Chamber office, 1 W. Main St.
Attendees approaching retirement, or age 65, will learn about eligibility requirements, the enrollment process, and general information about available Medicare insurance programs.
There is no cost to attend but space is limited.
Contact the Chamber at 315-568-2906 / TTY: 711 or 1-800-421-1220 to reserve a spot or to make accommodation for those with special needs.