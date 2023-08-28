MARION — The Canaltown Chorale is looking for singers.
The chorale will begin rehearsals at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 12 with registration for the new season. Rehearsals are held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St. (right-side door entrance).
Auditions are not required, but some choral experience is helpful. All are welcome. Anyone interested in joining this SATB chorale is invited to attend the September rehearsals. A registration fee of $10 is required per concert season.
For more information, contact General Manager Barb VanDelinder at 315-597-9558 or membership chair Dottie Graudons at 315-331-5961 or go to the Canaltown Chorale page on Facebook.