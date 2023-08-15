AUBURN — Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity’s Board of Directors will open the new application window for income-eligible households seeking to become future homeowners on Aug 14.
Applications for the Homebuyer Program will be accepted until Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. Applicants meeting initial criteria will be required to complete a Habitat Orientation highlighting organizational history, homeownership model, sweat equity requirements, and other processes. Applicants completing the Habitat Orientation will be assigned a Mentor to assist them along the pathway to homeownership.
The Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity’s Homebuyer Program provides a unique homeownership opportunity by offering a “hand up, not a hand out” to low-income, first-time homebuyers. Partner families work alongside friends, family and volunteers to build or rehab homes, contributing 250 hours of "sweat equity" to offset the cost of purchase. Cayuga Habitat for Humanity considers need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner in selecting partner families.
Those interested are invited to visit https://www.cayugahabitat.org/homeownership or call 315-255-1427 for more information or to request an application. In-person application assistance is available upon request.