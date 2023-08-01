GENEVA — Registration is now open as Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes prepares to celebrate the Geneva Community Lunch Program’s 40th birthday.
The celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Geneva On The Lake, 1001 Lochland Road.
The Community Lunch Program serves nearly 20,000 meals per year to those in need, and it’s all through the help and support of the community.
The evening will include great local food, drinks, music, and more. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/CLP40th to RSVP. Guests must be 21 or older.
Birthday gifts to support the Community Lunch Program will be accepted and appreciated, and will help fund the future of the initiative.