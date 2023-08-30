GENEVA — The League of Women Voters of Geneva is hosting City Manager Amie Hendrix on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Place on Castle Street (right across from the Post Office). She will be speaking on “Looking Ahead with Optimism and Hope.”
Hendrix is a veteran of supporting innovation, creativity, trust and transparency in local government. Currently serving as City Manager for Geneva, she brings a commitment to building on the legacy of those who came before while bringing the vision of the community of today to life.
She has nearly 15 years of experience in local government and not-for-profit administration. Prior to joining the City of Geneva team in 2022, she served in the roles of Deputy County Administrator and Director of Youth Services for Tompkins County. She holds a Master of Science degree in Strategic Leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Niagara University. Out of the office she can be found either enjoying the great cuisine in the region or outside and on the trails with her two Labradors, Ruca and Lola.
The event is free and open to the public. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization devoted to voter education, citizen engagement and advocacy. Contact Kim Reisch (kreisch62@gmail.com) for more information.