GENEVA — The Geneva Salvation Army appointed Erica Collins to its Advisory Board at its March Advisory Board meeting. Collins currently serves as the Project Coordinator for the City of Geneva Manager’s Office.
“I was delighted when asked to serve on the Salvation Army Advisory Board. Prior to serving I would volunteer a couple hours to help during Operation Merry Christmas putting together gifts for children and families in need,” Collins said. “I enjoy creating a sustainable partnership with the Salvation Army which in turn would help when residents would contact the city for resources whether it be food, clothes, or other programing helping serve our community needs.”
Collins is also a member of multiple City of Geneva task force committees and non-profits, such as Geneva 2030, Geneva Youth Basketball, YMCA, among others.
Salvation Army Captains Oscar and Aida Rolon are thrilled to welcome Erica to the Advisory Board.
“Erica will be a driving force in helping The Salvation Army continue its mission of helping those in need here in Geneva,” Captain Oscar Rolon said. “We are privileged to have Advisory Board members like Erica who care so much about the community they live and work in.”