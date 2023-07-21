WAYNE COUNTY — Newark, Lyons, Clyde and Savannah will hold the “Treasures Along the Erie” Community Garage sale Aug. 5.
Find treasures you have been searching for, and much more. Businesses are encouraged to hold sidewalk sales too.
Online maps/lists will be available Aug. 4 at www.villageofnewark.com. Hard copies will be available the day of the sale at the Newark Chamber of Commerce, 199 Van Buren St., and at the Lyons Farmers Market.
For information, or to sign up to be placed on the map (at no charge), contact the following communities before noon on Aug. 2:
• Newark: rbremer@villageofnewark.com or 315-226-8105. For the weekend of Aug. 5 only, no garage sale permits are required in the village of Newark.
• Lyons: director@lyonsny.org or 315-882-1521.
• Clyde: jp2538@cornell.edu or 315-573-0903.
• Savannah: ab2832@cornell.edu or 315-573-0903.