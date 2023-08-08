A boating safety course will be offered in Montour Falls by the Finger Lakes Chapter of America’s Boating Club. Navigation rules, docking, maneuvering, anchoring, vessel lighting, safety equipment, and other issues will be covered.
The six-hour course will meet at the Schuyler County Human Services Complex at 323 Owego St. in Montour Falls. Sessions will be 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, and noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 9. An optional, on-the-water session will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 at the Village Marina in Watkins Glen’s Seneca Harbor Park.
The course fee is $45. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 20. To register and find out more, contact Finger Lakes Chapter Education Director Andrew Price at agprice@stny.rr.com.
By 2025, everyone, regardless of age, must have a state safety certificate to operate a motorized boat.