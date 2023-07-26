AUBURN — Visit the Cayuga Museum and Seward House Museum to hear author Ted Freeman discuss his book, “God’s Free-Man,” a deeply personal narrative that combines family and history, at 7 p.m. Aug. 9.
Freeman received one of the highest awards available to Villanova University alumni in 1984, the Medallion of Excellence, becoming the second African American to receive the award. He began his career working with street gangs in West Philadelphia at the Haverford Community Center, then landed in Auburn as the director of the Booker T. Washington Community Center in his old neighborhood.
Freeman has been involved with the National Urban League Movement for most of his life. Starting in Rochester, he became the president and CEO of the Urban League of Hudson County in Jersey City, N.J. After retirement, he relocated to Orlando, Fla., and became a board member of the Metropolitan Orlando Urban League.
His work challenges past perceptions that his ancestors, Harry and Kate Freeman, were enslaved when they arrived to co-found modern-day Auburn with John Hardenbergh in 1793. What is certain is their central place not only in establishing the African American community of the new settlement, but in building it from the ground up. Freeman follows his family through the generations as they left their mark on Auburn’s storied cityscape.
The event is co-sponsored by the Cayuga Museum and the Seward House Museum. It will take place in the Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St. The event is free, although donations to the sponsoring museums are appreciated. A cash bar will be available, and books are available to purchase.
Reservations are encouraged and can be made at cayugamuseum.org/gods-free-man-book-talk. You can also make a reservation by contacting the Cayuga Museum at 315-253-8051 or geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org.