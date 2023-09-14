GENEVA — Members of the Geneva Chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization are inviting people to make a reservation for dinner at Cosentino’s Ristorante Sept. 18, when the restaurant will contribute a percentage of the proceeds from the evening to the women’s organization.
In addition to dining in between 4-7 p.m., “to go” meals will be available. Make a reservation at 315-789-1638. For more on the restaurant, visit https://www.cosentinosgeneva.com/.
Proceeds will support the local chapter’s work toward access to education for women and girls. In addition, P.E.O. members are selling raffle tickets for a huge assortment of fall, earth-friendly and Finger Lakes-themed items heaped high in a green wheelbarrow measuring 8 cubic feet.
The raffle items include the wheelbarrow, flower bulbs and other garden items, mum plants, pottery by area artist Faith Benedict, a Finger Lakes photo by local photographer Kevin Colton, a grapevine wreath, earth-friendly cleaning products, kitchen items, movie passes, wine and wine glasses, local craft beer, a quilted table runner, books with autumn themes, hand-knit scarf and throw, baking mixes, cookies from Uncle Joe’s, gift certificates for local merchants, and much more. Delivery of the wheelbarrow is available in greater Geneva, or arrangements can be made for pick up after Sept. 18.
Raffle tickets are priced at $5 for one, $10 for three, and $20 for eight. The drawing will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 18. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. Proceeds of the raffle will support educational scholarships, grants and loans for women and girls.
To buy raffle tickets, send an email to PEO.Geneva.NY@gmail.com, or ask a P.E.O. member.