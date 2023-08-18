PENN YAN — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will host a free car seat check in Penn Yan from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance, 205 North Ave.
Parents and caregivers are reminded that certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to perform the inspections.
The event is part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.
Those who cannot attend the free car seat check can make an appointment with a local fitting station.
For more information, contact Sgt. Chad Daggett at 315-536-4438 or cdaggett@yatescounty.org.