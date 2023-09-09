GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary Club has scheduled its fundraising golf tournament for Sept. 29 at Big Oak Public Golf Course.
The tournament, which begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start, is a four-person captain-and-crew scramble. There will be lunch at the turn, and dinner and a raffle following the tournament. The cost is $90 a player.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at the following levels: Hole ($200), Silver ($350), Gold ($500), and Service Above Self ($1,000).
For more information on sponsorships or the tournament, contact Jason Haag at jdhaag@gmail.com.