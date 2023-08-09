ROCHESTER — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is getting ready to host its firstBlock Party from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at 500 S. Clinton Ave.
The event will be free to the public for local residents to learn about Goodwill’s community programs and services, such as 211/LIFE LINE, 988, Goodwill Vision Enterprises, and the Good Neighbor Program.
There will be arts and crafts, games, food trucks, live entertainment, on-site vision screenings for children and students, free ice cream, and a Good Neighbor giveaway of back-to-school supplies.
Local community members or businesses interested in supporting the Good Neighbor school supplies drive and helping alleviate the financial burden put on families in the community during back-to-school season can donate to the Good Neighbor giveaway.
The following school supplies are needed for the giveaway: black and blue pens, No. 2 pencils, loose leaf paper, spiral and composition notebooks, 1-inch binders, hand sanitizer, index cards, glue sticks, highlighters, binder clips, colored markers and pencils, folders, rulers, and tissues.
Goodwill will be donating a backpack filled with school supplies from local businesses and donors to each child in attendance (up to 250 children).
To donate, drop supplies off to Goodwill’s headquarters at 422 S. Clinton Ave. before Aug. 14. Contact Goodwill’s Community Engagement Coordinator, Swellar Zhuo, at szhuo@goodwillfingerlakes.org with questions.